The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) is launching a new summer screening series to pay homage to timeless Hollywood films. The organization will 30, 25, and 20-year old anniversary titles that celebrate Black culture including Coming To America, Poetic Justice, and the Maya Angelou-directed classic Down In the Delta.

In addition, Poetic Justice helmer John Singleton will be present for a Q&A session which will take place June 18th at the Mark Taper Room in downtown Los Angeles.

“We are very happy to celebrate these landmark films that not only entertain but also raise awareness of the African American experience, says AAFCA Programs Director, Nicholas Maye. “The fact that these films are still impactful 30, 25 and 20 years later speaks to the long-lasting power of Black film and its images and themes.”