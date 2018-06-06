Warner Bros has unveiled the first trailer for A Star Is Born, the first real look at the latest incarnation of the movie. Bradley Cooper directed for the first time, co-wrote and stars alongside Lady Gaga in a power-couple matchup that takes on the star-crossed, music-driven tale.

Cooper plays Jackson Maine, who discovers — and falls in love with — struggling artist Ally (Gaga). She has just about given up on her dream to make it big as a singer until Jack coaxes her into the spotlight. But as Ally’s career takes off, the personal side of their relationship breaks down as Jack fights an ongoing battle with his own internal demons. Eric Roth and Cooper & Will Fetters penned the script.

The trailer features Cooper in full country gravel voice as Maine — all the music is original and was recorded live (were you at Coachella?), and Gaga also performs original songs she wrote with Cooper and the likes of Lukas Nelson, Jason Isbell and Mark Ronson.

Andrew Dice Clay, Dave Chappelle and Sam Elliott co-star in the pic, which hits theaters in the brunt of awards season October 5.

Check out the trailer above.