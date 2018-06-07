EXCLUSIVE: Paramount Pictures/Platinum Dunes’ A Quiet Place passed the Chinese censors back in April, becoming one of the rare horror films to gain entry to the Middle Kingdom. Now, it’s the latest movie to get an extension in the market. After 20 days on local release, the John Krasinski-helmed thriller has grossed $32.8M. Its global cume is $322M, of which $137.7M comes from the international box office. The film still has France and Japan on deck.

Paramount Pictures This is the second China extension on a Hollywood title in as many days. Yesterday, I reported that Avengers: Infinity War received an extended run while other movies like Coco, Zootopia, Ready Player One, Rampage and Hacksaw Ridge have also in the recent past gotten the bonus 30 days.

A Quiet Place, the story of a family forced to live in silence while hiding from creatures that hunt by sound, will run to July 17. It has been riding solidly within China’s Top 5 as play continues. It originally opened May 18, landing at No. 3 for the launch weekend behind the behemoth Infinity War and local smash How Long Will I Love U. The film has broken ground elsewhere, becoming Paramount’s first release in Saudi Arabia as well as the burgeoning market’s first horror film.

Chinese box office is enjoying a strong year and the authorities are looking to keep momentum going. The next few weeks will see the arrival of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and The Incredibles 2 before the blackout period starts in July. Among the local movies to roll out in July are L.O.R.D: Legend Of Ravaging Dynasties 2, a sequel to 2016’s $56M grosser; Jiang Wen’s Hidden Man; and Tsui Hark’s Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings.