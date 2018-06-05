Canadian broadcaster CityTV has picked up U.S. scripted series including A Million Little Things, Manifest and comedy Murphy Brown as part of its LA Screenings activity.

The Rogers Media-owned network has become the latest Canadian broadcaster to unveil its pick-ups of the current batch of U.S. broadcast series following CTV’s acquisition of titles including The Rookie and Magnum, P.I., and Global’s deal for FBI and New Amsterdam.

It has bought ABC dramedy A Million Little Things, which stars David Giuntoli and Lizzy Greene, from CBS Studios International and supernatural plane thriller Manifest from Warner Bros International Television Distribution. In comedy, it has acquired the reboot of Murphy Brown from Warner Bros, Lil Rel Howery’ Rel from 20th Century Fox Television Distribution and Liz Meriwether’ Single Parents.

Elsewhere, it has also bought cable titles including FX’s Charlie Day-produced The Cool Kids as well as SVOD services such as BritBox’s The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco and CBS All Access’ The Twilight Zone.

The show were unveiled at a presentation at Toronto’s Massey Hall by Rick Brace, President of Rogers Media, Colette Watson, Senior Vice President of Television & Broadcast Operations.

“Canadians love TV. Last year, more than 30 million Canadians watched television every week, and they currently spend nearly 10x more time watching TV than they do browsing social platforms – that’s because TV delivers an experience unmatched by any other entertainment medium,” said Brace. “TV is the place where Canadians come for an immersive and emotional connection to characters and stories, and where advertisers have the greatest reach and impact. That’s the power of television.”

“We have created the strongest schedule in CityTv’s history, delivering more of what viewers want,” added Watson. “We know viewers tune in for family and friendship, to see trailblazing women who spark greatness, action and intrigue with unpredictable plot twists, and stories of everyday people who make us laugh, cry, and capture our imagination. Our 2018/19 season delivers a dynamic mix of comedy, drama and reality series, and the result is a pure entertainment schedule that reflects our CityTv brand.”