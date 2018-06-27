The Bronx Tale has set its final Broadway performance for Sunday, August 5, bringing to a close the musical’s run at the Longacre Theatre that began in 2016 — it will have played 29 previews and 700 regular performances by the end of its run.

Producers are already prepping a North American tour beginning October 14 in Rochester, NY, with its official press opening November 8 at the Hollywood Pantages.

Courtesy of Liebman Entertainment

The news comes also as book creator Chazz Palminteri recently stepped back into the starring role of Sunny in the production, which features music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Glenn Slater. The musical is being directed by Robert De Niro and Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

Based on Palminteri’s one-man play that inspired the 1993 film adaptation starring him and De Niro, the musical draws on the wisdom of the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s, where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be. Featuring an original doo-wop score, the story is about respect, loyalty, love and family.

The show started off at the Paper Mill Playhouse and began Broadway previews on November 3, 2016, opening that December 1. It is produced by Tommy Mottola, the Dodgers, Tribeca Productions and Evamere Entertainment.