‘9-1-1’: Corinne Massiah & Marcanthonee Reis Upped To Series Regulars For Season 2 Of Fox Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Looks like we’ll be seeing more of the Grant kids on Fox’s 9-1-1. The network confirmed today that Corinne Massiah and Marcanthonee Reis, who recurred on the freshman drama last season, have been upped to series regulars.

They play May and Harry, the respective daughter and son of LAPD Sgt. Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) and Michael Grant (Rockmond Dunbar) in the first-responders procedural. Watch a tense clip of the kids and family below.

Written and executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, 9-1-1 explores the high-pressure experiences of police, paramedics, and firefighters who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives. Peter Krause, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, and Ryan Guzman also star in Season 2.