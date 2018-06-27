Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson took to Instagram to bash Terry Crews after the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor testified before a Senate Judiciary Committee about sexual assault by a Hollywood agent.

The Instagram post included an image of shirtless Crews with the words “I got raped. My wife just watched.” It also featured second photo of Crews in a suit with a rose in his mouth with the words “Gym time.”

In addition to this flimsy meme, 50 Cent wrote in the caption: “LOL,What the f*ck is going on out here man? Terry: I froze in fear. they would have had to take me to jail. get the strap.” Peppered with emojis, the caption was clearly an attempt to take mocking jabs at Crews. The Instagram post has since been taken down. A screen shot of the post can be seen below.

The post comes days before Sunday’s season 5 premiere of Power, in which 50 Cent executive produces and stars. The rapper-turned actor has a record of bashing people on Twitter — and sometimes these are posted shortly after or before the debut of a major project.

In January, around the time his movie Den of Thieves came out, he posted a video of him in his car behind an Optimum service truck ranting about how Altice pulled Power from the Starz lineup. Like the Crews video, it has been taken down.

He has also started an Instagram spat with MMA fighter Connor McGregor and even dragged Jay Z after he released his album 4:44. Last July, he took to the social media platform to say that he was going to leave Power because he felt that Starz was treating him and his series fairly.