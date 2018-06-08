Hollywood PR giant 42West said that that longtime publicists Sarah Levinson Rothman, Amanda Silverman, and Meredith O’Sullivan Wasson are leaving the company to start their own firm. The trio, with a slew of big clients, are the latest to peel away from big PR agencies to form their own shops.

“This is a bittersweet announcement for us, as Sarah, Amanda, and Meredith all played an integral role in our growth and, more important, have become dear friends for whom we have enormous affection,” 42West’s co-CEOs Leslee Dart, Amanda Lundberg and Allan Mayer said in a joint statement. “But though we hate to see them leave us, we understand the entrepreneurial urge and we wish them the best of luck in their new enterprise.”

No details yet on the nature of the new entity.

42West said Silverman began her career in PR as a receptionist at PMK, where Dart was president, and came with her in 2004 when Dart started The Dart Group, which later became 42West. Wasson jumped to 42West from BWR in 2007, and Rothman joined in 2008 after a decade at Miramax and The Weinstein Co.

