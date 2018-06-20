20th Century Fox’s untitled project from director James Mangold has been set for a June 28, 2019 bow. The film, which stars Matt Damon and Christian Bale, follows an eccentric, determined team of American engineers and designers on a car quest.

Led by automotive visionary Carroll Shelby and his British driver, Ken Miles, the team is dispatched by Henry Ford II with the mission of building from scratch an entirely new race car, one with the potential to finally defeat the perennially dominant Ferrari at the 1966 Le Mans World Championship.

The Mangold movie will open in the heart of summer against Universal’s Chris Pratt action-adventure pic Cowboy Ninja Viking, Paramount’s Tiffany Haddish comedy Limited Partners, and an Untitled Entertainment Studios film.

Logan director Mangold is also set to direct The Force for 20th Century Fox, which has a release date of March 1, 2019.

Fox previously had rights to the A.J. Baime book Go Like Hell: Ford, Ferrari, And Their Battle for Speed And Glory At Le Mans. Those rights have since moved to Legendary, who is developing the book into a TV series. This film would be a new take on the true story, developed by Mangold.

Also on the move is Spies in Disguise, now slated for a Sept. 13, 2019 release versus it’s former April 19, 2018 slot.

On its new dates, Spies in Disguise now opens vs. Universal’s Untitled Danny Boyle/Richard Curtis Comedy.

Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile, based on the Agatha Christie novel featuring Detective Hercule Poirot, moves to Dec. 20, 2019 from its planned Nov. 8, 2019. Poirot, while on vacation on the Nile, must investigate the murder of a young heiress. It will go up against a pair of likely blockbusters: Disney/Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Episode IX and Universal’s musical Wicked.

Finally, the comedy Stuber will open on May 24, 2019. The film, starring Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani, is directed by Michael Dowse with writing by Tripper Clancy. The plot depicts a detective who recruits his Uber driver into an unexpected night of adventure.

Stuber will counterprogram against Disney’s live action Aladdin and Warner Bros. film adaptation of the massively popular online game Minecraft.