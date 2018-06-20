EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that 20th Century Fox EVP of Theatrical Marketing Jonathan Helfgot has left the studio, and that another opportunity for the film executive is on the horizon.

Helfgot rejoined Fox on May 8 last year after serving as Open Road’s President of Marketing since March 2016. We hear that Helfgot’s departure from Fox was quite amicable, and in the works for the last two months. His last day was yesterday. He is a Fox vet, having worked at the studio from 2004-2011, his previous stint back then being SVP of marketing strategy.

Insiders say that there will be a few personnel moves at the studio in the wake of Helfgot’s departure in the near future.

Some of the key box office successes that Helfgot worked on during his recent tenure at Fox include War for the Planet of the Apes, The Greatest Showman and Murder on the Orient Express.