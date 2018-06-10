Deadline is live blogging tonight’s 72nd annual Tony Awards, which are being billed, jokingly or not, as including “stuff you’ve heard of before!” That was a line in the Sara Bareilles/Josh Groban song the Tony hosts performed last week on Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show. And while it’s true — certainly everyone knows Harry Potter and SpongeBob SquarePants and Mean Girls and Lauren Ambrose and My Fair Lady — don’t be misguided into thinking the Broadway season being celebrated has been just a rehash, more of the same old same old.

To do so would devalue the remarkable amount of talent, skill and innovation that went into the productions being honored tonight. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, while fitting fully into the Potterverse, is a gorgeous, thoroughly modern thing all on its own, and worthy of all the accolades — and likely awards — it has gotten or will get. My Fair Lady, Angels in America and Carousel are revivals, but each brings an up-to-the-minute knowledge and vivacity to their material.

And then there are the shows that likely won’t be familiar to anyone outside the Broadway universe. The Band’s Visit, for starters. TV viewers shouldn’t let any unfamiliarity with the work have them turning channels. That musical, a strong contender for best of the year, is a remarkable work: Enjoy it in what ever little morsel is meted out tonight, and then see it in full the first chance you get.

And remember, join me in this live blog tonight, as I offer my thoughts on the Tony happenings as they happen live from Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan. We’re also updating the winners list here live. Here is the list so far, including those that weren’t televised:

Best Direction of a Musical

David Cromer, The Band’s Visit

Best Sound Design in a Play

Gareth Fry, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Best Sound Design in a Musical

Kai Harada, The Band’s Visit

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Glenda Jackson, Three Tall Women

Best Scenic Design for a Musical

David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants Best Scenic Design for a Play

Christine Jones, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Ari’el Stachel, The Band’s Visit

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Neil Austin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Tyler Micoleau, The Band’s Visit

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Nathan Lane, Angels in America

Best Book of a Musical

The Band’s Visit, Itamar Moses

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Lindsay Mendez, Carousel

Best Choreography

Justin Peck, Carousel

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Laurie Metcalf, Three Tall Women

Best Orchestrations

Jamshied Sharifi, The Band’s Visit

Best Performance by a Lead Actor in a Play

Andrew Garfield, Angels in America

Best Costume Design of a Play

Katrina Lindsay, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Catherine Zuber, My Fair Lady

Regional Theatre Tony Award

La MaMa E.T.C.