Deadline is live blogging tonight’s 72nd annual Tony Awards, which are being billed, jokingly or not, as including “stuff you’ve heard of before!” That was a line in the Sara Bareilles/Josh Groban song the Tony hosts performed last week on Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show. And while it’s true — certainly everyone knows Harry Potter and SpongeBob SquarePants and Mean Girls and Lauren Ambrose and My Fair Lady — don’t be misguided into thinking the Broadway season being celebrated has been just a rehash, more of the same old same old.
To do so would devalue the remarkable amount of talent, skill and innovation that went into the productions being honored tonight. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, while fitting fully into the Potterverse, is a gorgeous, thoroughly modern thing all on its own, and worthy of all the accolades — and likely awards — it has gotten or will get. My Fair Lady, Angels in America and Carousel are revivals, but each brings an up-to-the-minute knowledge and vivacity to their material.
And then there are the shows that likely won’t be familiar to anyone outside the Broadway universe. The Band’s Visit, for starters. TV viewers shouldn’t let any unfamiliarity with the work have them turning channels. That musical, a strong contender for best of the year, is a remarkable work: Enjoy it in what ever little morsel is meted out tonight, and then see it in full the first chance you get.
And remember, join me in this live blog tonight, as I offer my thoughts on the Tony happenings as they happen live from Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan. We’re also updating the winners list here live. Here is the list so far, including those that weren’t televised:
Best Direction of a Musical David Cromer, The Band’s Visit
Best Sound Design in a Play Gareth Fry, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Best Sound Design in a Musical Kai Harada, The Band’s Visit
Best Leading Actress in a Play Glenda Jackson, Three Tall Women
Best Scenic Design for a Musical
David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants
Best Scenic Design for a Play
Christine Jones, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Best Featured Actor in a Musical Ari’el Stachel, The Band’s Visit
Best Lighting Design of a Play Neil Austin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Best Lighting Design of a Musical Tyler Micoleau, The Band’s Visit
Best Featured Actor in a Play Nathan Lane, Angels in America
Best Book of a Musical The Band’s Visit, Itamar Moses
Best Featured Actress in a Musical Lindsay Mendez, Carousel
Best Choreography Justin Peck, Carousel
Best Featured Actress in a Play Laurie Metcalf, Three Tall Women
Best Orchestrations Jamshied Sharifi, The Band’s Visit
Best Performance by a Lead Actor in a Play Andrew Garfield, Angels in America
Best Costume Design of a Play Katrina Lindsay, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Best Costume Design of a Musical Catherine Zuber, My Fair Lady
Even more than Nathan Lane, Glenda Jackson was the one sure bet of the night. She is magnificent in the role of Albee’s mother-stand-in. Condola Rashad will be back , and both Lauren Ridloss and Amy Schumer were fine, but none stood a chance tonight.
Ah, SpongeBob for scenic design. When you enter the theater, it’s like stepping into Bikini Bottom, with all these Rube Goldberg contraptions against the wall, make-shift volcanos, pirates wandering from stage to aisle. Even if you hate audience partication, you get sucked right in. It’s delightful
I think one of the best “honor” decisions the Tony board made this year was to honor Melody Herzfeld the teacher of the MSD high school for her bravery through the horrendous weeks that followed the tragedy. She really helped those kids get through – and, no doubt, they did the same for her
That’s right dade. He spoke to me about his high school days as well, very eloquently. After 9/11, he was too ashamed to admit his heritage to his classmates, and passed as other ethnicities all through high school Really took a toll on him
He also delivered an incredibly emotional speech. He called the show “a courageous story about Arabs and Israelis getting along, when we need that more than ever.” Also tearfully confessed to trying to downplay/conceal his Egyptian identity as an actor in NY after 9/11 and missing opportunities to be with his family. CBS showed his parents beaming (and also with eyes moist with tears). Wow.
Well deserved Potter win for Lighting design for a play. It’s not an exaggeration to note that this play wouldn’t work without some very cool, very mysterious lighting. Characters transform before our very eyes, Dementors fly over the audience lit in such a spooky way that audience members gasp
With Lane such a powerhouse though, his rivals bear mention: Anthony Boyle, is a young talent who’ll be back on this Tony stage, mark my words. And Michael Cera and Brian Tyree Henry, better knwon for their TV and film work, proved they were stage actors throgh and through with truly compelling performances. And my personal favorite in this category, David Morse, was, to me, the best thing in Iceman.
This could be the start of a big night for The Band’s Visit, is the various Bway prognosticators are on point. It could be the little musical that could, a truly lovely, smart, adult musical, the opposite of the big budget, splashy rivals like Frozen, Mean Girls and SpongeBob. I think it found its niche.
I’m hoping this won’t be the last award for Carousel. Peck’s choreography was lovely, and mixing classic musical theater with some modern flashes. Though I have to say I had a soft spot for SpongeBob in this category, no pun intended
Schumer makes a good point here, and gets to what has been one of the overriding themes of this broadway – the re-appraisal of older works from a new viewpoint. My Fair Lady is a prime example – Lauren Ambrose’s Eliza is fierce
Amy Schumer presenting a musical number from “My Fair Lady” — calls Henry Higgins a “mansplaining expert” and says the show makes a great case for “equal rights for women … because we don’t have that!”
Laurie Metcalf was the expected winner here, and rightly so. She is brilliant and goes toe to toe with the transcendent Glenda Jackson. If this doesn’t make up for a lot of the Roseanne nastiness of recent weeks, nothing well. Congrats Laurie!
Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban have some fun spoofing their airbrushed images as musical artists. They say viewers may know their work from “Starbucks … or a hotel lobby … or your mom’s Rav-4 … or summer camp slide shows … or that mix-tape you labeled ‘Emotional.'”
Andrew Garfield, a winner for Best Performance by a Lead Actor in a Play for Angels in America. salutes “the countless LGBTQ people who have fought and died … for the right to live and love.” Citing the Supreme Court decision, he adds: “Let’s just bake a cake for anybody who wants a cake to be baked.”