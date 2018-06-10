Deadline is live blogging tonight’s 72nd annual Tony Awards, which are being billed, jokingly or not, as including “stuff you’ve heard of before!” That was a line in the Sara Bareilles/Josh Groban song the Tony hosts performed last week on Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show. And while it’s true — certainly everyone knows Harry Potter and SpongeBob SquarePants and Mean Girls and Lauren Ambrose and My Fair Lady — don’t be misguided into thinking the Broadway season being celebrated has been just a rehash, more of the same old same old.

manuel harlan

To do so would devalue the remarkable amount of talent, skill and innovation that went into the productions being honored tonight. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, while fitting fully into the Potterverse, is a gorgeous, thoroughly modern thing all on its own, and worthy of all the accolades — and likely awards — it has gotten or will get. My Fair Lady, Angels in America and Carousel are revivals, but each brings an up-to-the-minute knowledge and vivacity to their material.

And then there are the shows that likely won’t be familiar to anyone outside the Broadway universe. The Band’s Visit, for starters. TV viewers shouldn’t let any unfamiliarity with the work have them turning channels. That musical, a strong contender for best of the year, is a remarkable work: Enjoy it in what ever little morsel is meted out tonight, and then see it in full the first chance you get.

And remember, join me in this live blog tonight, as I offer my thoughts on the Tony happenings as they happen live from Radio City Music Hall  in Manhattan. We’re also updating the winners list here live. Here is the list so far, including those that weren’t televised:

Dino-Ray Ramos June 10, 20186:46 pm

Guess I have to go watch The Band’s Visit when I make my annual Broadway pilgrimage.

Erik Pedersen June 10, 20186:45 pm

WINNER:

Best Direction of a Musical

David Cromer, The Band’s Visit

Dino-Ray Ramos June 10, 20186:45 pm

The Band’s Visit is CLEANING UP!

Erik Pedersen June 10, 20186:43 pm

Erik Pedersen June 10, 20186:43 pm

Greg Evans June 10, 20186:42 pm

Just as I was going to whine about the Lifetime Achievement awards to Chita and Sir Andrew presented off camera, depriving us of so many great clips, here they are…

Greg Evans June 10, 20186:39 pm

Worth mentioning that the sound design for Band’s Visit was crucial in its shadings of quiet and loud. And the sound design of Potter could be as spooky as this play about evil-doers needed

Erik Pedersen June 10, 20186:38 pm

WINNER:

Best Sound Design in a Play

Gareth Fry, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Erik Pedersen June 10, 20186:37 pm

WINNER:

Best Sound Design in a Musical

Kai Harada, The Band’s Visit

Dino-Ray Ramos June 10, 20186:36 pm

Rachel Bloom returning as the backstage correspondent is fun…and so is the #TonyDreaming hashtag invading Twitter.

Dino-Ray Ramos June 10, 20186:34 pm

SIDE NOTE: I spy Anna Wintour in the audience.

Erik Pedersen June 10, 20186:34 pm

Greg Evans June 10, 20186:34 pm

I liked this show more than most critics, I think, and especially Patti Murin as Anna, who I think got robbed of a nomination

Dino-Ray Ramos June 10, 20186:33 pm

Oh wait…spoke too soon.

Dino-Ray Ramos June 10, 20186:33 pm

I am kind of happy they decided to go with “First Time in Forever” for the Frozen performance instead of “Let it Go”…

Dino-Ray Ramos June 10, 20186:30 pm

Sven from Broadway’s “Frozen” is going to be my Halloween costume this year.

Greg Evans June 10, 20186:29 pm

Even more than Nathan Lane, Glenda Jackson was the one sure bet of the night. She is magnificent in the role of Albee’s mother-stand-in. Condola Rashad will be back , and both Lauren Ridloss and Amy Schumer were fine, but none stood a chance tonight.

Dino-Ray Ramos June 10, 20186:29 pm

Glenda Jackson wins after a 30 YEAR hiatus! It’s like she just woke up and said, “I think I’ll win a Tony this year.”

Erik Pedersen June 10, 20186:29 pm

WINNER:

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Glenda Jackson, Three Tall Women

Dino-Ray Ramos June 10, 20186:27 pm

The Tonys would be nothing without Queen Patti Lupone…

Greg Evans June 10, 20186:22 pm

Ah, SpongeBob for scenic design. When you enter the theater, it’s like stepping into Bikini Bottom, with all these Rube Goldberg contraptions against the wall, make-shift volcanos, pirates wandering from stage to aisle. Even if you hate audience partication, you get sucked right in. It’s delightful

Erik Pedersen June 10, 20186:21 pm

WINNER:

Best Scenic Design for a Musical

David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants

Dino-Ray Ramos June 10, 20186:20 pm

I bet you the young lady who did the iconic solo from “Seasons of Love” will be on Broadway this time next year.

Erik Pedersen June 10, 20186:20 pm

Greg Evans June 10, 20186:20 pm

I think one of the best “honor” decisions the Tony board made this year was to honor Melody Herzfeld the teacher of the MSD high school for her bravery through the horrendous weeks that followed the tragedy. She really helped those kids get through – and, no doubt, they did the same for her

Greg Evans June 10, 20186:18 pm

That’s right dade. He spoke to me about his high school days as well, very eloquently. After 9/11, he was too ashamed to admit his heritage to his classmates, and passed as other ethnicities all through high school Really took a toll on him

Dino-Ray Ramos June 10, 20186:18 pm

OH MAN. the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Drama department singing  “Seasons of Love” has me shook.

Dade Hayes June 10, 20186:16 pm

He also delivered an incredibly emotional speech. He called the show “a courageous story about Arabs and Israelis getting along, when we need that more than ever.” Also tearfully confessed to trying to downplay/conceal his Egyptian identity as an actor in NY after 9/11 and missing opportunities to be with his family. CBS showed his parents beaming (and also with eyes moist with tears). Wow.

Erik Pedersen June 10, 20186:15 pm

Greg Evans June 10, 20186:15 pm

That said, both Butz and Gemignani had stand-out moments in their shows, Gavin Lee and Grey Henson could easily have found themselves winning in a less competitive year. But yeah, this was Ari’s year

Check out my interview with him by clicking on the carousel item at the top of this page…

Greg Evans June 10, 20186:13 pm

So far, I can’t argue with a single win. Ari’el gives one of the sweetest, most heartfelt performances of the season as a member of an Egyptian band obsessed with Chet Baker

Erik Pedersen June 10, 20186:11 pm

WINNER:

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Ari’el Stachel, The Band’s Visit

Greg Evans June 10, 20186:09 pm

Well deserved Potter win for Lighting design for a play. It’s not an exaggeration to note that this play wouldn’t work without some very cool, very mysterious lighting. Characters transform before our very eyes, Dementors fly over the audience lit in such a spooky way that audience members gasp

Dade Hayes June 10, 20186:08 pm

The win for lighting design for “A Band’s Visit” is its third of the night to lead all shows. I do agree with you, Greg — will be interesting to see if it can hang in for the meatier categories

Erik Pedersen June 10, 20186:07 pm

WINNER:

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Neil Austin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Greg Evans June 10, 20186:07 pm

Again, I think we might be seeing a Band’s Visit sweep, although I’m wondering if it can pull off the major awards.

Erik Pedersen June 10, 20186:05 pm

WINNER:

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Tyler Micoleau, The Band’s Visit

Greg Evans June 10, 20186:01 pm

With Lane such a powerhouse though, his rivals bear mention: Anthony Boyle, is a young talent who’ll be back on this Tony stage, mark my words. And Michael Cera and Brian Tyree Henry, better knwon for their TV and film work, proved they were stage actors throgh and through with truly compelling performances. And my personal favorite in this category, David Morse, was, to me, the best thing in Iceman.

Erik Pedersen June 10, 20185:57 pm

WINNER: 

Best Book for a Musical

The Band’s Visit, Itamar Moses

Erik Pedersen June 10, 20185:57 pm

WINNER:

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Nathan Lane, Angels in America

Greg Evans June 10, 20185:57 pm

Nathan was as close to a shoo-in as this night had. He transforms himself on that stage – starts out as Nathan Lane and ends up Roy Cohn. It’s a remarkable performance. 

Greg Evans June 10, 20185:56 pm

This could be the start of a big night for The Band’s Visit, is the various Bway prognosticators are on point. It could be the little musical that could, a truly lovely, smart, adult musical, the opposite of the big budget, splashy rivals like Frozen, Mean Girls and SpongeBob. I think it found its niche.

Erik Pedersen June 10, 20185:50 pm

Greg Evans June 10, 20185:48 pm

Gavin Lee’s I’m Not A Loser number is truly one of the big, splasy, old-fashioned Broadway numbers of the season, a tremendous crowd pleaser. 

Erik Pedersen June 10, 20185:47 pm

Greg Evans June 10, 20185:41 pm

Another solid winner. Mendez all but steals every scene she’s in, no small feat when she shares most of the Joshua Henry and Jessie Mueller.

Erik Pedersen June 10, 20185:41 pm

Erik Pedersen June 10, 20185:40 pm

WINNER:

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Lindsay Mendez, Carousel

Dade Hayes June 10, 20185:38 pm

After a plain-Jane, 45-second acceptance speech, an on-screen graphic teases a performance from Springsteen later in tonight’s show.

Dade Hayes June 10, 20185:36 pm

Loud chorus of “Bruuuuuuuuuce” and a standing O for Springsteen. He carries a printed-out speech, but no guitar, onstage.

Dade Hayes June 10, 20185:36 pm

Billy Joel is introducing his “good friend,” Bruce Springsteen, who will receive a special Tony Award

Erik Pedersen June 10, 20185:34 pm

Click to read:

Tony Awards: Hosts Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban Celebrate The Losers In Opening Number

Greg Evans June 10, 20185:33 pm

I’m hoping this won’t be the last award for Carousel. Peck’s choreography was lovely, and mixing classic musical theater with some modern flashes. Though I have to say I had a soft spot for SpongeBob in this category, no pun intended

Erik Pedersen June 10, 20185:32 pm

WINNER:

Best Choreography

Justin Peck, Carousel

Greg Evans June 10, 20185:29 pm

Schumer makes a good point here, and gets to what has been one of the overriding themes of this broadway – the re-appraisal of older works from a new viewpoint. My Fair Lady is a prime example – Lauren Ambrose’s Eliza is fierce

Erik Pedersen June 10, 20185:26 pm

Dade Hayes June 10, 20185:26 pm

Amy Schumer presenting a musical number from “My Fair Lady” — calls Henry Higgins a “mansplaining expert” and says the show makes a great case for “equal rights for women … because we don’t have that!”

Greg Evans June 10, 20185:25 pm

Laurie Metcalf was the expected winner here, and rightly so. She is brilliant and goes toe to toe with the transcendent Glenda Jackson. If this doesn’t make up for a lot of the Roseanne nastiness of recent weeks, nothing well. Congrats Laurie!

Dade Hayes June 10, 20185:24 pm

Metcalf keeps it basic and brief. Class all the way. 

Erik Pedersen June 10, 20185:24 pm

WINNER:

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Laurie Metcalf, Three Tall Women

Dade Hayes June 10, 20185:22 pm

Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban have some fun spoofing their airbrushed images as musical artists. They say viewers may know their work from “Starbucks … or a hotel lobby … or your mom’s Rav-4 … or summer camp slide shows … or that mix-tape you labeled ‘Emotional.'”

Erik Pedersen June 10, 20185:18 pm

Erik Pedersen June 10, 20185:16 pm

WINNER:

Best Orchestrations

Jamshied Sharifi, The Band’s Visit

Greg Evans June 10, 20185:12 pm

has to be said, as good as Garfield is in this role, could easily have gone to Tom Hollander or Mark Rylance – worthy rivals

Dade Hayes June 10, 20185:10 pm

“Mean Girls'” Tina Fey notes that four shows based on movies are up for Tony Awards tonight — “but only one of these movies paid for my boat.”

Dade Hayes June 10, 20185:09 pm

Andrew Garfield, a winner for Best Performance by a Lead Actor in a Play for Angels in America. salutes “the countless LGBTQ people who have fought and died … for the right to live and love.” Citing the Supreme Court decision, he adds: “Let’s just bake a cake for anybody who wants a cake to be baked.”

Greg Evans June 10, 20185:08 pm

Great choice. Garfield was one of the standouts is a truly standout production. He re-created the role of Pryor Walter when it had long belonged to Stephen Spinella. Well deserved

Erik Pedersen June 10, 20185:07 pm

WINNER:

Best Performance by a Lead
Actor in a Play

Andrew Garfield,
Angels in America

Erik Pedersen June 10, 20185:06 pm

Erik Pedersen June 10, 20185:06 pm

Dade Hayes June 10, 20185:06 pm

Hearty cheers (even some here in the press room) for the opening number.

Dade Hayes June 10, 20185:04 pm

Co-hosts Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban kick off the show with a winning, rousing duet “to the people who lose” (an elaborate and self-effacing wink at their own awards futility) 

Erik Pedersen June 10, 20185:04 pm

Dade Hayes June 10, 20185:00 pm

The wins by Harry Potter (and one for costumes by My Fair Lady) were part of the creative arts awards handed out before the show.

The televised event is beginning now!
Dade Hayes June 10, 20184:59 pm

Going to be hard to top this line from Chita Rivera’s acceptance of her lifetime achievement Tony. Laughed the 85-year-old dance legend: “There’s still a lot of salt left in this shaker!”

Dade Hayes June 10, 20184:57 pm

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child starts off strong, winning Tony Awards for Best Scenic Design and Best Costumes for a play.