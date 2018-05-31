After close to two decades working on a slew of cornerstone franchises and Oscar-winning films, Warner Bros. head of casting Lora Kennedy is departing the studio as she transitions into her own creative venture as a casting director. Warner Bros. President of Production Courtenay Valenti announced the news in an internal memo to staff today.

Kennedy is from a notable casting lineage at the Warner lot. She started her career with former Warner Bros. casting boss Wally Nicita who in turn was a protege of former late Warner Bros. casting icon Marion Dougherty who was known for casting Richard Donner’s Lethal Weapon movies and putting Michael Keaton in the bat suit for Tim Burton’s first Batman movie, as well as discovering Robert Redford, Jon Voight and Dustin Hoffman.

Kennedy was hands-on in casting Syriana which won George Clooney a best supporting actor Oscar, and part of the talent search when it came to finding a fresh face for a new Superman in Man of Steels (Henry Cavill) and DC’s femme superhero Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot). Argo went on to take the SAG best ensemble award before winning the Oscar for best picture. In addition, Kennedy oversaw the casting on a number of future Warner Bros. releases including the upcoming Ocean’s 8, DC’s Aquaman and John Crowley’s drama The Goldfinch due out next year.

Below is Valenti’s memo: