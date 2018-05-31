Netflix has set January 25, 2019 for the remaining six episodes of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s fourth season. The first six episodes of Season 4 of the comedy series from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock launched May 30.

As we previously reported, Deadline has learned that Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt will end its run on the internet network with the fourth season, and Netflix and show producer Universal Television are in talks for a movie that would bring the praised series to an end. Netflix and Uni TV declined comment.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, the first ongoing original half-hour comedy series to debut on Netflix, has been among the streaming giant’s most acclaimed shows. To date, it has earned 16 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including a best series nom for each of its first three seasons. The comedy also quickly entered the cultural zeitgeist with pop culture parodies and songs like “Pinot Noir” that have amassed sizable followings on social media.

Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane star.

The series follows Kimmy Schmidt (Kemper) as she continues to adjust to the 21st century and learn more about who she really is. Joining Kimmy on her journey are her best friend and roommate, Titus Andromedon (Burgess); her former-employer-turned-friend Jacqueline White (Krakowski); and landlord Lillian Kaushtupper (Kane).

Fey and Carlock are executive producers alongside Sam Means, Jeff Richmond and David Miner for Universal Television, Little Stranger, 3 Arts Entertainment and Bevel Gears.