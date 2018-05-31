If you ever needed proof that the Primetime Emmys are an unpredictable affair, this week certainly provided it in the Best Comedy Series category.

At this time last week, the big ratings success and chatter surrounding ABC’s Roseanne revival looked to put the past Emmy-winning sitcom solidly in the race to grab the big funny award. Cut to Roseanne Barr’s racist tweets this week, the Disney-owned net canceling one of the top-rated shows in America in response, and you have an Emmy path that looks pretty clear for Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

How we got here and where it could all go heading towards the nominations and awards ceremony is at the heart of today’s Deadline TV Talk podcast. In a year that sees past winner Veep ineligible, we also look at other contenders including the second season of Atlanta, plus Black-ish, GLOW and The Big Bang Theory. And believe us, it’s no laughing matter.

Also, this week features interviews with The Alienist’s Dakota Fanning and past Emmy winner Sharon Stone, who starred in HBO’s Mosaic this year.

Listen here: