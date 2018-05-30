President Donald Trump reacted swiftly to crisis this morning.

Discovering his tweets trashing Trey Gowdy and Jeff Sessions were being completely overshadowed on the morning news cycle by talk of Roseanne Barr’s show cancellation and the Ambien she blamed, our president rose the the occasion. Crafting the searing retort America had been waiting for since ABC pulled the plug on his staunch supporter’s show,over her tweet comparing former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape, and dove in, presidentially:

“Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that “ABC does not tolerate comments like those” made by Roseanne,” Trump tweeted.

“Gee he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call?” Trump added, third-person-ily.

Trump is referring to Jarrett’s remark on MSNBC during a Tuesday night town hall about racism in America, in which she revealed Disney CEO Robert Iger had called her before ABC announced it was pulling its comedy hit.

“He called me and he apologized. He said he had zero tolerance for that sort of racist, bigoted comment, and he wanted me to know before h made it public he was canceling the show,” she told MSNBC panelists.

Trump had been uncharacteristically, disappointingly silent on ABC’s decision to cancel hit comedy series Roseanne in the wake of star’s latest racist tweet.

Exactly two months earlier, at another rally, Trump had boasted about Roseanne reboot’s ratings.

“Look at her ratings! Look at her ratings!” Trump had crowed to his base, on March 29 in Richfield, Ohio, of the Roseanne revival’s debut stats.

Trump’s tweet: