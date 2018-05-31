Roseanne Barr’s ex-husband Tom Arnold talked with CNN’s Anderson Cooper about the actress/comedian’s recent behavior as of late that eventually led to a racist tweet and the ultimate cancellation of ABC’s revival of her titular sitcom

“I had a feeling this was going to happen when I first heard it coming back,” Arnold told Cooper. “When I read her social media, in the very beginning… I just knew that this would not end well.”

He went on to say that when he read Barr’s social media and the “conspiracy stuff with Donald Trump”, that she was “fargone.” He said he “knew it would not end well.”

Long before her racist tweet to Valerie Jarrett, Arnold was aware of her social media behavior and told Cooper that he was surprised that ABC decided to revive the show because of that. “I figured someone would take her phone away or monitor her,” he said. “They risked a lot. I tweeted a lot to watch out because I could see it coming.”

Later in the interview, he said in regards to the Jarrett tweet, “By the way, this monkey thing is something she’s tweeted before about black people. Why is it ok? It’s a meme that she and thousands of her alt-right fans do. They love calling black people monkeys. It’s not a one time joke.”

