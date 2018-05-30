The Orchard has acquired U.S. rights to The Song of Sway Lake, the Ari Gold-directed pic that premiered at last year’s Los Angeles Film Festival. Rory Culkin, Robert Sheehan and Mary Beth Peil star in the jazz-inspired drama that Kew Media Group launched sales on this month in Cannes. The film is set for a September 21 theatrical release followed by a September 25 bow on VOD and digital.

Featuring original and classic songs, Sway Lake centers on a young man (Culkin) who plots to steal a valuable, long-lost jazz record from the lake house owned by his grandmother (Piel). His plan is derailed when his accomplice (Sheehan) falls for the matriarch. Grack Films’ Gold produced with Michael Bederman, Allison Rose Carter and Social Construct’s Zak Kilberg. Garrett P. Fennelly and Anne Bernstein are executive producers.

The Orchard’s Evan Morehouse negotiated the U.S. deal with Paradigm’s Benjamin Weiss and Derek Kigongo and attorney Orly Ravid from MSK on behalf of the filmmakers.