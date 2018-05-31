We knew it was returning in August and now we have a date. USA Network has slotted August 1 at 10 PM for the Season 2 premiere of its critically praised drama series The Sinner.

Executive produced by Jessica Biel, the Season 2 storyline follows Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) who returns to his hometown in rural New York to assess an unsettling and heart wrenching crime — parents murdered by their 11-year-old son (Elisha Henig), with no apparent motive. As Ambrose realizes there’s nothing ordinary about the boy or where he came from, the investigation pulls him into the hidden darkness of his hometown. He’s pitted against those who’ll stop at nothing to protect its secrets — and the mysterious Vera (Carrie Coon) who proves to be a complicated, enigmatic piece to this haunting puzzle. Cast also includes Natalie Paul and Hannah Gross.

Derek Simonds returns as executive producer and showrunner for Season 2, alongside Biel and Michelle Purple as executive producers through their company Iron Ocean, and Charlie Gogolak as executive producer. Brad Winters also serves as executive producer. Antonio Campos, who directed the first three episodes of season 1, directs and executive produces the first two episodes of Season 2.