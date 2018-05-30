Netflix has given us numerous series based on comic books, but now the streaming giant is going back to the source material with its first comic book titled The Magic Order from writer Mark Millar and Marvel’s superstar artist Olivier Coipel.

The Magic Order is the first franchise created by Millar since Netflix acquired his entertainment company Millarworld. As seen in the trailer above, The Magic Order blends magic and the mob with five generation-old families of magicians who are tasked with protecting our world. Now, they must battle an enemy who’s picking them off one by one. By day they live among us as our neighbors, friends, and co-workers, but by night they are the sorcerers, magicians, and wizards that protect us from the forces of darkness — unless the darkness gets them first.

Millar’s resume also includes properties that have been adapted into popular films including Wanted starring James McAvoy and Angelina Jolie. He also wrote the Kingsman comics which gave way to a movie franchise starring Colin Firth and Taron Egerton as well as the subversive superhero Kick Ass comics which also spawned two movies starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson.