EXCLUSIVE: Adrift helmer Baltasar Kormakur and Hugh Jackman are circling The Good Spy, Kai Bird’s biography of CIA operative Robert Ames that Parkes+MacDonald Image Nation set up in 2014. Script is by F. Scott Frazier.

Laurie MacDonald and Walter Parkes are producing along with Evan Hayes. Bird will act as a consultant on the project.

Crown

They are waiting for a rewrite, but the hope is for Jackman to play Ames, an operative in the Middle East who was a big proponent of breaking down barriers by forming strong relationships there. He was killed in the bombing outside the 1983 American Embassy in Beirut, and his grave at the Arlington National Cemetery is the only one that carries “CIA” in its inscription. The film is based around his career exploits and personal life.

Kormakur this Friday opens Adrift, the survival film that stars Shailene Woodley with STX releasing. He is good at handling action in difficult locales, as evidenced by his past films The Deep, Everest, and Contraband. Jackman is coming off The Greatest Showman and Logan, and recently came aligned to play presidential aspirant Gary Hart in the Jason Reitman-directed The Front Runner.

Both filmmaker and star are repped by WME.