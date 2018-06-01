The Bachelorette contestant Garrett Yrigoyen has posted an apologia for controversial online activities that recently were brought to light.

Yrigoyen earlier deleted his Instagram account when some likes on controversial posts first were noted. But today, he issued a statement on a new account regarding his prior actions.

“To those who I have hurt and offended: This is all new to me. I went on the Bachelorette for the adventure and possibility of falling in love, not fame,” said Yrigoyen.

He continued: “I did not know what to expect once the show aired. I am sorry to those who I offended, and I also take full responsibility for my ‘likes’ on Instagram that were hurtful and offensive. garret_yrigs12 was my former Instagram handle and I decided to take it down and start fresh because I have learned an extremely valuable lesson and am taking steps to grow, become more educated, and be a better version of myself. I am not perfect, and I will never be anywhere close, but now I will always be more informed and aware of what I am liking and supporting, not just on Instagram, but in life.”

“I never realized the power behind a mindless double tap on Instagram and how it bears so much weight on people’s lives. I did not mean any harm by any of it. My Instagram ‘likes’ were not a true reflection of me and my morals.”

Yrigoyen, who received a coveted “first impression” rose on the ABC show’s Monday premiere, is one of 28 hopefuls vying for the attention of Season 14’s star, Becca Kufrin. He previously liked posts on Instagram that negatively attacked a Parkland survivor, the trans community, immigrants and others.

“I am not the negative labels people are associating me with,” Yrigoyen claimed. “For those who do know me, I am a sincere, genuine, loving, light-hearted, open-minded and non-judgemental individual. I like to make new friends with anyone I meet and want everyone to find their happiness. I love to laugh often and enjoy seeing others do the same. I hope that some day you can get to know the real me and the man that I am,” he wrote.

“Let my mistakes be a lesson for those who mindlessly double tap images, memes. and videos on any social media content that could be many things including hurtful, degrading, and dehumanizing. I do not want my social media to define who I am, and I will take better care moving forward to support all walks of life. Again, I sincerely apologize and am sorry for any hurt, damage, or offense I may have caused.”

Yrigoyen’s online activities were outed by former Bachelor contestant Ashley Spivey, who captured the controversial messages.