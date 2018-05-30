E! has opted not to pick up a third season of its original scripted series The Arrangement. The show’s recent May 13 Season 2 finale served as a series finale.

“Over two seasons, E!’s scripted series The Arrangement has taken viewers inside the world of an A-list movie star filled with secrets, scandal and romance,” a E! spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline. “While we have decided not to move forward with the series, we are incredibly grateful to the cast and our production partners.”

The Arrangement was one of two original scripted series on E! along with The Royals, whose fourth season aired alongside The Arrangement. The fate of that series, whose creator-showrunner Mark Schwahn was fired in December amid sexual harassment allegations, has not been decided.

On the scripted side, E! recently ordered the high-profile pilot Juicy Stories from Michael Patrick King.

The Arrangement was a breakout when it debuted in March 2017, averaging 1.3 million total viewers and 725,000 in the 18-49 demo in Live+3, and ranking as the year’s second-biggest scripted cable drama launch with young women (women 18-34). Its ratings slipped by double digits in Season 2, as did the ratings for its companion The Royals.

From Universal Cable Productions and writer/executive producer Jonathan Abrahams, The Arrangement starred Josh Henderson, Christine Evangelista, Lexa Doig and Michael Vartan in a Hollywood love story shedding light on the darker side of fame.