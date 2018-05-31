Robin Thede, star of the BET late-night series The Rundown with Robin Thede, has been tapped as the host of the upcoming 34TH Annual TCA Awards, on Saturday, August 4. The ceremony will take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Thede will host the annual awards ceremony that will hand out trophies selected by TCA’s roster of critics from the U.S. and Canada.

Thede is the creator, executive producer, and host of the critically acclaimed The Rundown, where she entertains viewers with her commentary, sketches, and side-splitting parodies as she skewers the latest news and developments in pop culture and politics. In 2015, she became the first Black woman who was the head writer on a late-night TV show, helming the Comedy Central series The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore. A year later she became the first Black woman to serve as head writer for that year’s White House Correspondents Dinner. Prior to that, she wrote for The Queen Latifah Show, The Real Husbands Of Hollywood, The Flow With Affion Crockett as well as well as the MTV Video Music Awards, the BET Awards, and various sketches on Funny or Die. She has also written for Chris Rock, Anthony Anderson, Kevin Hart, Samuel L. Jackson, and Jamie Foxx.

The TCA Awards honors the top programs from the 2017-2018-television season. The awards span 13 distinct categories highlighting outstanding scripted series, performances, youth programming, reality series, and more. Nominees will be announced in early June.