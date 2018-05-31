Disney Channel has ordered a third season of Tangled: The Series, its animated adventure comedy starring Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi. The move comes three weeks ahead of the Season 2 premiere of the show, whose new chapter is titled Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure.

Along with Moore and Levi as Rapunzel and Eugene, the voice cast also includes Eden Espinosa, James Monroe-Iglehart and Jeremy Jordan; all are set to return for Season 3.

Disney Channel

The sophomore year’s logline: Rapunzel ventures outside of the kingdom in search of where the mystical black rocks lead, after discovering she is somehow connected to them. Accompanying Rapunzel on her journey is her partner in life, Eugene; her best friend and confidante, Cassandra; her loyal chameleon sidekick, Pascal; no-nonsense and dutiful horse, Maximus; Eugene’s best friend, Lance and the Snuggly Duckling Pub Thugs. Together, they’ll discover new people and places and embark on an incredible new adventure far beyond Corona’s walls.

Guest voice stars in Season 2 include Carol Kane, Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Strahovski, Britt Robertson and Timothy Dalton.

Produced by Disney Television Animation, Tangled’s first season was the No. 1 animated series on cable among Girls 9-14 and reached 40 million total viewers. The series was developed by animation veterans executive producer/supervising director Chris Sonnenburg and Shane Prigmore. Benjamin Balistreri is co-executive producer.