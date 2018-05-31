Thomasin McKenzie is set to co-star opposite Scarlett Johansson, Sam Rockwell, and Rebel Wilson in Fox Searchlight’s Jojo Rabbit, written and directed by Thor: Ragnarok helmer Taika Waititi, who will also star in the film. Newcomer Roman Griffin Davis has been tapped for the title role in this film which is currently in production.

The plot follows an awkward young German boy (Davis) raised by a single mother (Johansson), and whose only ally is his imaginary friend Hitler (Waititi). His naïve patriotism is tested when he meets a young girl (McKenzie) who upends his worldviews, forcing him to face his biggest fears.

Waititi is producing the project with Carthew Neal and Chelsea Winstanley while Kevan Van Thompson will serve as executive producer.

McKenzie was also cast in the David Michôd-directed Netflix film, The King, with Robert Pattinson, Ben Mendelsohn, Lily-Rose Depp, Timothée Chalamet and Joel Edgerton. She last appeared in the Sundance film, Leave No Trace, and will next be seen in the Justin Kurzel-directed feature True History of the Kelly Gang opposite Russell Crowe, George MacKay, and Nicholas Hoult.

McKenzie is repped by UTA, Untitled Entertainment and Industry Entertainment as well as Gail Cowan Management in New Zealand.