Battlestar Galactica alum Jamie Bamber and Yasemin Allen (Water and Fire) have signed on to the cast of Cinemax’s Strike Back, joining returning stars Warren Brown, Daniel MacPherson and Alin Sumarwata. Filming has begun on the 10-episode Season 6, which will be shot entirely in Malaysia.

In the new season, when a Russian bomber crashes in the South China Sea, the covert special-ops soldiers of Section 20 — Thomas “Mac” McAllister (Brown), Samuel Wyatt (MacPherson) and Gracie Novin (Sumarwata) — are sent on a mission to investigate. There, they cross paths with Katrina Zarkova (Allen), a rogue Russian operative with questionable loyalties.

Under orders of the new commanding officer, Col. Alexander Coltrane (Bamber), Section 20 pursues stolen contents of the Russian jet across Southeast Asia. They will work alongside the Malaysian police to shut down a Triad gang in Kuala Lumpur, uncover a corrupt plot by a wealthy Indian businesswoman running for Parliament and plunge into the jungles of the Golden Triangle in Myanmar, facing off against mercenary drug agents and terrifying warlords, as they uncover a conspiracy that threatens to push the world to the brink of global conflict.

This new season marks Cinemax’s sixth and UK co-producer Sky’s seventh in the Strike Back franchise. In 2013, Cinemax aired Sky’s first season of the series as Strike Back: Origins.

Strike Back is a Cinemax Presentation in association with Sky; a Left Bank Pictures Production. Andy Harries, Sharon Hughff, Jack Lothian and MJ Bassett are executive producers. Bill Shepherd is series producer and Nuala O’Leary is producer.