Emmy winner Stephen Hopkins has inked with Circle of Confusion. The multihyphenate most recently directed and exec produced Fox’s 24: Legacy and Showtime’s House of Lies and also directed and produced the 2016 Jesse Owens biopic Race for Focus Features.

The filmmaker’s next project is producing Against All Enemies, the political thriller starring Kristen Stewart as iconic actress Jean Seberg.

Hopkins won an Emmy for directing 2004’s The Life and Death of Peter Sellers, starring Geoffrey Rush and Charlize Theron, which premiered in competition at Cannes that year. He also scored Emmy noms for USA Network’s Traffic (Outstanding Miniseries, 2004) and two for Fox’s 24 in 2002 — one as director and the other as producer. The latter show also was Hopkins’ first U.S, TV pilot, and he directed and co-exec-produced Season 1 of the Kiefer Sutherland action drama. He also has two DGA noms under his belt, for 24 and Life and Death of Peter Sellers.

He continues to be repped by CAA and Katz Golden Rosenman LLP.