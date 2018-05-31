Emmy-winning documentary and reality production company Stephen David Entertainment will team with New York-based cultural consultancy sparks & honey in a deal to seek new trends, story ideas and cast members for its programming.

Combining sparks & honey’s ability to identify shifting patterns in culture with Stephen David Entertainment’s storytelling expertise, the partnership will be aimed at finding unique casting and potential story lines for development. Specifics of the partnership arrangement were not disclosed.

“As we search for the next big idea and talent, partnering with the team at sparks & honey and their proprietary system is like having hundreds of people in casting and development,” said a statement from Stephen David, CEO of Stephen David Entertainment.

Stephen David Entertainment will have access to sparks & honey’s cultural intelligence system, Q, an active learning system which the company uses to understand thousands of data points in real time and solve global challenges for clients. The partnership will also tap into sparks & honey’s global scout network and advisory board to target and discover new talent and trends.

“The entertainment industry has long had a winning formula, but as the landscape continues to change at such a rapid pace, content creators need a new way to understand real-time shifts in culture and develop the type of content that is going to resonate with audiences today and in the future,” said a statement from Terry Young, founder and CEO of sparks & honey.

He continued: “This partnership is a first for us. Our system is uniquely designed to identify fringe signals and monitor the forces shaping culture. And now we’re able to apply that to the entertainment industry in a very specific and actionable way, offering recommendations rooted in hard data and social science.”

Stephen David Entertainment’s portfolio includes the docudrama series The Men Who Built America and The World Wars for History; The Making of the Mob and The American West for AMC; and American Playboy: The Hugh Hefner Story for Amazon. It also produced the scripted WGA-nominated series Sons of Liberty for History.