EXCLUSIVE: Universal Pictures has optioned Catherynne M. Valente’s science fiction novel Space Opera, which Marc Platt will produce for his Universal-based Marc Platt Productions with Adam Siegel, along with Colin Trevorrow producing.

The project, which is in the early stages, is planned to be a music-themed film. In Valente’s novel, which has tones of Douglas Adams’ The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, a fierce musical contest has arisen in the wake of a great galactic war known as the Metagalactic Grand Prix. Part gladiatorial contest, part beauty pageant, part concert extravaganza and part continuation of the wars of the past, species far and wide compete in feats of song and dance. Those who place well are revered and those who fail face sudden extermination for their entire species. However, Earth just stumbled upon this new galaxy and, in an effort of diplomacy, decides to compete and sends Decibel Jones and the Absolute Zeroes to rep the planet as they roll the dice on their fate.

Creative Executive Lexi Barta will oversee the project for Universal. Director of Development Katie McNicol will oversee for Marc Platt Productions. Valente is represented by Howard Morhaim Literary Agency Inc. and Rain Management. Trevorrow is repped by Verve, 3 Arts and attorney Lev Ginsburg.