Iain Canning and Emile Sherman’s See-Saw Films has appointed Nicky Earnshaw as Head of Production for the UK film and TV divisions. The exec is moving to the Lion and King’s Speech producer from Film4 where she has been acting Head of Production. At See-Saw, she is replacing Amy Jackson who is moving into independent producing and will continue to collaborate with the company on various projects.

Earnshaw, who at Film4 oversaw physical production on such titles as Disobedience, Beast and I Am Not A Witch, will be responsible for the production and day-to-day operations of See-Saw’s expanding film and TV slate developed and produced out of the UK office. In addition, she will oversee productions greenlit through the recently announced first look deal with New Regency, as part of See-Saw’s increasing presence in the U.S.

She will report to Co-Managing Directors Canning and Sherman and Chief Operating Officer for TV Hakan Kousetta. She will also collaborate closely with Head of TV Jamie Laurenson; Head of Commercial Affairs, Film, Simon Gillis; and LA based Vice President, Creative Affairs Negin Salmasi on relevant projects.

Canning and Sherman said, “Nicky is undeniably one of the most experienced and respected production executives in the business with extensive industry knowledge particularly in the UK and excellent relationships with globally renowned filmmakers and talent. We are excited to have her join our team and have no doubt she will be an extraordinary asset to our growing film and television business.”

Film4 chief Daniel Battsek added, “We’re extremely grateful for Nicky’s tireless work, particularly during the last few months while she’s been acting up and leading Film4’s production team. We’re delighted she’s joining such a respected company and one that we have such close ties with. We wish her the very best in her new role.”

See-Saw’s current film projects that have been backed by Film4 include the upcoming Widows, directed by Steve McQueen; the recently released Mary Magdalene; and John Cameron Mitchell’s How To Talk To Girls At Parties.

Prior to joining Film4, Earnshaw freelanced as a co-producer, line producer and production manager on projects such as Berberian Sound Studio, The Disappearance Of Alice Creed, Johnny English Reborn, Cuban Fury and Attack The Block. In 2012, she became head of production for Pinewood Pictures where she supervised a number of films including Belle, Dom Hemingway, Mindhorn and Spooks: The Greater Good.

Saw-Saw recently expanded its UK and Australian operations to include a U.S. office in addition to the deal with New Regency. On the TV side, its credits include Jane Campion’s Top Of The Lake and Netflix’s The New Legends Of Monkey. It’s currently in development on The North Water to be written and directed by Andrew Haigh (45 Years) and adapted from the novel by Ian McGuire.