CNN got sucked into a segment on Samantha Bee’s use of the word “c*nt” in a Full Frontal segment on the Trump Administration’s announcement it would separate children from their parents.

The Federalist’s Mary Katharine Ham, who is a regular talking head on CNN, seemed to drag CNN into the conversation during a segment about President Donald Trump’s new tweet demanding an apology from Disney CEO Bob Iger. Two days earlier, Iger canceled Roseanne while apologizing to Valerie Jarrett over the racial slur directed at her by the show’s Trump-supporting star.

Trump is “not entitled to apologies from new outlets just criticizing him,” Ham acknowledged.

But, she pivoted abruptly, “you can recognize the racism of Roseanne, and that she should have been punished for it socially, and recognize that there is a double standard.”

“Samantha Bee called Ivanka Trump a ‘feckless word-I-cannot-say-that-begins-with-a-‘c’-that-is-the-worst-word-you-can-call-a-woman’ on TV, and there will NOT be a nine-day news cycle about that,” Ham complained.

On Wednesday night’s Full Frontal, Bee decried news the federal government’s Office of Refugee Resettlement, in 2017, had “lost” 1,500 migrant children.

“Tearing children away from their parents is so evil, it’s the inciting incident in almost every movie we’ve ever cared about!” Bee said.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions had announced that people trying to come into the country without documentation would be separated from their children. They would be “put into foster care or whatever,” as White House Chief of Staff John Kelly had described the plan.

The practice actually pre-dates Trump, Bee noted. But it became big news recently as word of the number of lost children in ’17 became public. With headlines multiplying, Ivanka Trump, who works at the White House, tweeted a photo of herself and her infant son last Sunday. “You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, ‘Do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless c**t!’” Bee argued.

“He listens to you! Put on something something tight and low cut and tell your father to fucking stop it! Tell him it was an Obama thing, and see how it goes!” Bee suggested.

After Ham’s remark, CNN turned back to topic under discussion: Roseanne, Iger and Trump.

But, not long thereafter, CNN’s Poppy Harlow returned to Bee, saying, “Way over the line. Comedian Samantha Bee going after Ivanka Trump using an extremely vulgar term. The C word. Incredibly offensive,” adding, “it’s never okay to say something like that about someone.”

CNNMoney Senior Media Reporter Oliver Darcy chimed in, calling it a “really disgusting remark she made this in context of going going after Ivanka Trump for her father’s immigration policy.”

“That said, it was obviously extremely crass and critics are rightfully upset, saying this is something that should not be used while discussing politics,” Darcy conceded.

“Ever,” corrected Harlow.

CNN reported TBS had not commented to questions as to whether Bee will be “disciplined.”

Harlow said Bee’s point about immigration and separating children from their parents got “completely drowned out” by her use of the slur.

On the bright side, Darcy noted, people are definitely talking about the segment.

They both noted Bee has used the word on air before, but agreed this was a different sort of week, owing to ABC’s decision to pull its hit comedy series over Barr’s use of a racial slur in a tweet.

Harlow wondered where the lines have gone. Darcy said there did not seem to be many lines any more. They left it at that.