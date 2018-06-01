In the wake of the Samantha Bee controversy whereby she called Ivanka Trump a “feckless c**t”, the Television Academy has put the kibosh on any press attending tonight’s 11th annual Television Academy Honors ceremony, which is lauding herTBS series Full Frontal.

Bee is among a number of honorees whose shows were recognized for their “Programming that Advanced Social Change.” Other shows being honored alongside Full Frontal with Samantha Bee include Andi Mack, Daughters of Destiny, Forbidden: Undocumented & Queer in Rural America, LA 92, One Day at a Time and 13 Reasons Why.

While members of the press is permitted to cover the red carpet, they will not have access to the actual cocktail reception/ceremony, which is taking place at the NeueHouse Hollywood. As far as Deadline has been informed at this very minute, Bee is still attending to pick up her honor tonight. TBD on whether she skips the red carpet.

The media was informed by the Television Academy’s PR firm late this afternoon that, due to a substantial increase in attending press, they had to limit access to tonight’s activities, specifically the reception itself. This isn’t uncommon at previous Television Academy functions, depending on press size, where the media can be limited at certain ceremonies.

Bee and TBS apologized for the host’s remarks shortly after White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders slammed the show, saying: “The language used by Samantha Bee last night is vile and vicious. The collective silence by the left and its media allies is appalling.” Today two advertisers, Autotrader and State Farm Insurance announced that they are pulling ads from Full Frontal.