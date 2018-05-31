UPDATED with TBS apology: TBS had joined Samantha Bee in apologizing to Ivanka Trump after Bee called Trump a “feckless c**t” in a segment about President Donald Trump’s immigration policy.

“Samantha Bee has taken the right action in apologizing for the vile and inappropriate language she used about Ivanka Trump last night,” TBS said in a statement. “Those words should not have been aired. It was our mistake too, and we regret it.”

Moments earlier, Bee issued her apology:

I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it. — Samantha Bee (@iamsambee) May 31, 2018

The apologies came not long after the White House issued a statement blasting Bee and TBS over Wednesday night’s edition, in which Bee called Ivanka Trump a “feckless c**t” in a segment about Donald Trump’s immigration policy.

TBS pulled the video of that segment.

“The language used by Samantha Bee last night is vile and vicious. The collective silence by the left and its media allies is appalling,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, inaccurately, in the White House statement.

By the time Sanders’ statement was issued, CNN, the cable news network Donald Trump loves to hate, had done several segments blasting Bee’s remark. And NBC News’s Today host Megyn Kelly had called hypocrites any media outlet that “gleefully” posted Bee’s video the morning after savaging Barr for her racist tweet.

Sanders’ statement continued: “[Bee’s] disgusting comments and show are not fit for broadcast, and executives at Time Warner and TBS must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network.”

In the morning news cycle’s outrage, some cast Bee’s remark as worse than Barr’s, which was made in a late-night tweet. But Bee’s was scripted and the segment had been taped in advance, which meant many people working on the program had time to reconsider it.

Although it mostly had been conservative critics blasting away at Bee this morning, even CNN peppered its morning news cycle with segments about the TBS late-night star’s comment. CNN and TBS both are networks of Time Warner, which is awaiting news as to the fate of its plans to merge with AT&T.

“CNN is owned by Time Warner. This is a family issue, if you will,” CNN veteran John King acknowledged on air during one such segment. “Apologize. And the company – forgive me, I work here – but the company should say something too,” he added.

CNN stopped short of the conservative rally cry for TBS to cancel her show, in much same way ABC cancelled Roseanne Barr’s comedy series this week after she compared former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape in a tweet.

On last night’s episode of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, the show continued to look at ICE’s immigrant abuse — namely, the 1,500 children that have been lost while in ICE’s care.

As headlines about the unaccounted for children spread, Ivanka Trump, who is on the White House staff in addition to being First Daughter, tweeted a photo of herself with one of her children, Bee had noted.

“You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, ‘Do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless c**t!’” Bee said in the now-pulled segment.

“He listens to you! Put on something something tight and low cut and tell your father to f*cking stop it! Tell him it was an Obama thing, and see how it goes!” Bee suggested.