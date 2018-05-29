Roseanne executive producer/showrunner Bruce Helford is the latest to weigh in on the controversy triggered by the racially-charged tweets posted earlier this morning by the series’ star/executive producer Roseanne Barr. Her comments led to the hit comedy’s abrupt cancellation by ABC despite being the network’s highest-rated and most watched series.

“On behalf of all the writers and producers, we worked incredibly hard to create an amazing show,” Helford said in a statement through his agent, UTA co-president Jay Sures. “I was personally horrified and saddened by the comments and in no way do they reflect the values of the people who worked so hard to make this the iconic show that it is.”

Helford, who had done a brief stint as a writer on the original series, was at the helm of the revival, serving as executive producer/co-showrunner this past season. He was poised to become sole showrunner next season.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Helford shared what he and the rest of the series’ writing staff had in mind for Season 11, which now won’t happen. They were scheduled to convene today to start work on next season.

“We’ll be exploring Roseanne’s relationship with DJ’s wife and in-laws,” he said. “We’ll be showing more of what current life is like in Lanford and how that community has changed and how Jackie takes an active role in it as Lanford’s No. 1 life coach. We’ll be following Dan’s struggles to continue providing for his family. We’ll be watching Darlene and Becky as they take a deep breath and jump back into dating again, even as Darlene contends with raising her kids. We’ll be seeing more of David – it’s gonna be a busy year for the Conners.”