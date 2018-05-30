We’ve reached the “I am not a racist” stage of Roseanne Barr’s grief over losing her big come-back break over yet another tweet comparing a black female member of the Obama administration to an ape, this time Valerie Jarrett.

Of course, that claim lost about 30% of its impact when she also retweeted what purports to be a Wikileaks drop of 1000 documents on Jarrett.

“I’m not a racist. I never was & I never will be,” Roseanne tweeted angrily, just before re-tweeting the Wikileaks doc dump.

“One stupid joke in a lifetime of fighting 4 civil rights 4 all minorities, against networks, studios, at the expense of my nervous system/family/wealth will NEVER be taken from me.”

What was “taken” from her yesterday was her career jump-starting sitcom revival. Roseanne tossed it in the trash when she tweeted “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”

Roseanne’s latest tweet: