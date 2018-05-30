Michael Moore appears to be mad as hell and not about to take it anymore. The pot-stirring documentarian/activist posted a cryptic message on his website and Facebook page today that teases a new “secret project” Moore says he’s been working on for months.

The text of Moore’s Facebook post reads, in part: “Roseanne, the viscous slur at me you retweeted yesterday — if I had the time I’d sue you and drain you of every dime you have. But I’ve got a better idea. As they say in the movies: one down, one to go.” Read his full post below.

Both sites include video from a 1998 episode of Barr’s long-gone syndicated talker The Roseanne Show, one that features her interviewing Moore — she calls him “my blue-collar panelist” — alongside one Donald J. Trump. There’s also this text: “I know Roseanne. I know Trump. And they are about to rue the day they ever knew me.” The video is below.

The “secret project” might be Fahrenheit 11/9, the project Moore unveiled at Cannes last year whose title “commemorates” the day Trump pulled off a shocking victory to become U.S. president. That project focuses on how it happened and all the chaos that followed in Trump’s first year in office.

Fahrenheit 11/9 has been tied up in the Weinstein Company mess. At Cannes 2017, Bob and Harvey Weinstein weren’t sure whether the film would be a theatrical release through TWC — or another distributor — or a combination of theatrical and prestige broadcast play.

Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr. moderated the Cannes presentation of Fahrenheit 11/9, at which Moore appeared from New York via a video feed. Positioned high in an office with the Trump Towers as his backdrop, he divulged limited specific details but was highly enthusiastic as he talked about some of the research he had uncovered about Trump and his election victory, which Moore notably predicted well ahead of time. He promised that the film would put the president on his heels, and Moore expected to have the docu ready for the anniversary of Trump’s upset victory.

There was no mention of Barr, howwer.

The Bowling for Columbine Oscar winner, whose films also include Fahrenheit 9/11, Sicko, Roger & Me and most recently Michael Moore in TrumpLand, also posted this thinly veiled threat/promise on his Facebook page:

So Roseanne Barr woke up yesterday morning & posted hateful, slanderous tweets about me, Valerie Jarrett, George Soros & Chelsea Clinton — and within hours, ABC fired her. The same ABC who hired her after years of her posting other tweets saying Hillary was running a child sex abuse ring out of a pizza restaurant in DC, that the Clintons had murdered people, and anyone who criticized Benjamin Netanyahu was a Nazi. The same Roseanne who referred to black people (even back then) as apes, and Arabs as, well, every racist thing you can imagine. That Roseanne. Like Trump, she went on a Wild White Racist tear during the Obama years. Did you ever wonder why, in 2011, NBC didn’t fire Donald Trump when he launched his racist birther movement, declaring the President a Kenyan and a Muslim? Roseanne, the viscous slur at me you retweeted yesterday — if I had the time I’d sue you and drain you of every dime you have. But I’ve got a better idea. As they say in the movies: one down, one to go.

Here is the video posted on Moore site and Facebook page: