UPDATED: Roseanne star Michael Fishman is among the cast members sharing their reaction to star Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet about former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, and the ABC show’s subsequent cancellation. Fishman played D.J. Conner on the original Roseanne and the just-cancelled revival.

In a post on Twitter, Fishman wrote he is “devastated, not for the end of the Roseanne show, but for all those who poured their hearts and souls into our jobs, and the audience that welcomed us into their homes.”

He continued, “Our cast, crew, writers and production staff strived for inclusiveness, with numerous storylines designed to reflect inclusiveness. The words of one person do not exemplify the thinking of all involved.”

He went on to condemn Barr’s statements, calling them “reprehensible and intolerable.” He also said “to sit back or remain in an attempt to distance myself from the actions/statements of others would unintentionally endorse or placate those statements which I find truly offensive.”

Emma Kenney, who played Barr’s granddaughter Harris Connor-Healy, wrote she was “hurt, embarrassed and disappointed,” calling Barr’s comments “inexcusable.” And Sara Gilbert earlier tweeted that Barr’s comments were “abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show.”

Alicia Goranson, who played Becky on the original series and revival, tweeted she was “devastated by the cancellation”…“But more devastating are the effects of hate speech and racism on individuals and society.”

Also issuing statements denouncing Barr’s comments and addressing the ABC series’ cancellation were Roseanne executive producers Bruce Helford and Tom Werner. There has been no comment yet from Roseanne co-stars John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf.

You can read all the tweets and statements below:

As I called my manager to quit working on Roseanne, I was told it was cancelled. I feel so empowered by @iamwandasykes , Channing Dungey and anyone at ABC standing up for morals and abuse of power. Bullies will NEVER win. — Emma Kenney (@EmmaRoseKenney) May 29, 2018

I am hurt, embarrassed, and disappointed. The racist and distasteful comments from Roseanne are inexcusable. — Emma Kenney (@EmmaRoseKenney) May 29, 2018

Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018

This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love— one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018

On behalf of all the writers and producers, we worked incredibly hard to create an amazing show. I was personally horrified and saddened by the comments and in no way do they reflect the values of the people who worked so hard to make this the iconic show that it is.

– Bruce Helford

I support ABC’s decision to cancel the show in the wake of Roseanne Barr’s most recent reprehensible tweets. Our goal was to promote constructive discussion about the issues that divide us. It represented the work of hundreds of talented people. I hope the good work done is not totally eclipsed by these abhorrent and offensive comments, and that Roseanne seeks the help she so clearly needs.

– Tom Werner