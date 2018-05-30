UPDATED 6:40 AM PT with additional tweets: After announcing Tuesday morning that she was leaving Twitter following the first wave of backlash against her racially insensitive “ape” tweet about Valerie Jarrett, Roseanne Barr returned to the social media platform with a vengeance Tuesday night, tweeting, retweeting and replying seemingly all throughout the wee small hours.
In her final tweet Tuesday morning, she apologized to Jarrett and soon after, her hit ABC show was canceled and she was dropped by her talent agency. At the end of a day flooded by Roseanne news, which included various networks pulling reruns of the original Roseanne and several of the show’s co-stars and executive producers denouncing her comments, Barr again tweeted an apology.
“Don’t feel sorry for me, guys!!,” she wrote. “I just want to apologize to the hundreds of people and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet.”
The above tweet now appears to have been deleted, as is the case with several others including those indicating she may have been under the influence of the sleeping pill Ambien when she posted her offensive tweets. “I did something unforgivable so do not defend me,” she wrote. “It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn’t but…don’t defend it please.”
Overnight, though, she responded to a follower regarding the Ambien tweet and said, “I blamed myself, not ambien, stop lying.”
Barr also urged her fans not to boycott ABC and followed up with another apology (also since deleted) and this time showing defiance. “I’m sorry 4 my tweet, AND I will also defend myself as well as talk to my followers. so, go away if u don’t like it. I will handle my sadness the way I want to. I’m tired of being attacked & belittled more than other comedians who have said worse.”
Throughout the evening and into early Wednesday morning, Barr retweeted a slew of fans and supporters who have taken to Twitter with a #IStandWithRoseanne campaign demanding people boycott ABC, reinstate the show, and that networks fire other “racist” figures on TV including Joy Behar and Bill Maher.
One tweet says, “I’m calling on @ABCNetwork @Disney to uphold their “standards” by firing [Joy Behar] for calling Christians mentally ill. You can’t treat @therealroseanne one way because she supports [Donald Trump] & allow Joy Behar to remain employed. #BoycottABC #StandWithRoseanne #Roseanne”
Another tweet includes a picture of Whoopi Goldberg wearing a graphic picture of Trump shooting himself, saying “Out of curiosity @ABC & @Disney this is okay with you? Hypocrisy on the Left is sickening! Your Pathetic! #BoycottABC #IStandWithRoseanne”
Many of the retweets defended Barr’s comment about Jarrett, with one of them pointing out how it’s similar to the way Trump has been compared to an orangutan.
Late into the night, Barr retweeted “Wow! unreal” to Roseanne star Sara Gilbert, who’d earlier called what she said about Jarrett “abhorrent,” and she told Roseanne actor Michael Fishman he threw her “under the bus” in another message. Barr also thanked followers for their “kind comments” and said “goodnight.” A few minutes later, she began retweeting and replying again.
In answer to someone who suggested her repeated retweeting was a sign her apology was not sincere, Barr responded, “It was sincere, but there is just a limit of bullying I’m going to remain silent for. Go away.”
Read more of her tweets and retweets below.