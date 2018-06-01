Roseanne Barr tweeted this evening that she “begged” Disney-ABC Television Group President Ben Sherwood to let her apologize, “not to cancel the show,” and “4 help in making things right.”

‘I begged4 ppls jobs,” Barr said in the latest of a storm of tweets this afternoon and early evening.

On the other hand, this tweet came shortly after Barr retweeted a celebration of President Donald Trump’s announcement he was pardoning Dinesh D’Souza because he was “treated very unfairly by our government!” – D’Souza being a guy who, in turn, had once retweeted that then-President Obama was a gay Muslim. So there’s that.

One day earlier, in a memo to staff, Sherwood said the cancellation of the Roseanne revival “came down to doing what’s right and upholding our values of inclusion, tolerance and civility.”

Anyway, we’ve reached out to ABC to ask about Barr’s claims of having had this alleged conversation with Sherwood, in which she claims he asked her what she was thinking of, and she said she did not realize Jarrett is not white because “she looks like my family.”

And, Barr claims, Sherwood told her her what she did was unforgivable, as she begged for the sake of her crew’s jobs. Her tweets on that subject end with her wondering if she will ever recover from this situation which, to recap, started with her posting another racist tweet. “They won’t stop till I die, I fear ­– pray for me!” she tweeted to her followers.

In an afternoon of self pitying tweets, Barr today also said it had been a “joyous experience” to work on the Roseanne show again but “not the right time,” and that “going out on top is good!”

She also tweeted an announcement that she forgives Roseanne cast members Michael Fishman and Sara Gilbert – whose jobs on the hit comedy series she lost for them with her racist tweet comparing former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape.

The woman whose public tweet cost them their jobs thinks they need her forgiveness for having tweeted their alarm over that racist remark. They should have contacted her personally “2 talk rather than do it in a public arena,” she tweeted this afternoon.

Barr’s most recent tweet:

I begged Ben Sherwood at ABC 2 let me apologize & make amends. I begged them not to cancel the show. I told them I was willing to do anything & asked 4 help in making things right. I'd worked doing publicity4 them 4free for weeks, traveling, thru bronchitis. I begged4 ppls jobs. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 31, 2018

He said: what were you thinking when you did this? I said: I thought she was white, she looks like my family! He scoffed & said: "what u have done is egregious, and unforgivable.' I begged 4 my crews jobs. Will I ever recover from this pain? omg — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 31, 2018

I think I'll b better tomorrow. The saddest part of all is 4 Jayden Rey on the show whom I grew2 love so much & am so ashamed of myself that she would ever think I do not love her bc she is African American. It's the most gawd awful painful thing. I can't let myself cave in tho — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 1, 2018