Add Roseanne Barr to those not impressed with Samantha Bee’s apology.

Days after Roseanne Barr’s ABC sitcom got cancelled after she tweeted calling former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape, though she apologized for her “bad joke,” Samantha Bee apologized to Ivanka Trump after calling the White House staffer/First Daughter a “feckless c**t.”

“I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable,” Bee said in her apology statement. “I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it.”

Which is “Exactly what @therealroseanne said. Yet you are being applauded,” Deplorable Mouse tweeted at Bee this afternoon and Roseanne re-tweeted.

Exactly what @therealroseanne said. Yet you are being applauded🤔 https://t.co/Xnnmjq90TI — Deplorable Mouse (@mouse458) May 31, 2018

In a river of afternoon tweets, Barr also said she forgives Sara Gilbert, who is credited with bringing together the Roseanne revival, and also forgives Michael Fishman, both of whose jobs on that hit comedy series revival Barr lost for them this week. “I forgive u both, love U both, just wish u could have called me personally 2 talk rather than do it in a public arena,” she said of their having tweeted their dismay over Barr’s tweet:

to michael fishman and sara gilbert: I forgive u both, love u both, just wish u could have called me personally 2 talk rather than do it in a public arena. I understand, tho. It's ok. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 31, 2018

Working on the Roseanne revival, Barr said, was a “joyous experience” but “not the right time,” adding that “going out on top is good!”: