Not a surprise, but in the wake of ABC’s cancellation of Roseanne on Tuesday, any hope for the revival to receive Emmys love is gone.

The network has suspended its planned For Your Consideration campaign for the revival, sources close to ABC said. A June 3 ABC Entertainment/ABC Studios event to showcase several shows is continuing as planned, but Roseanne will no longer be part of the lineup.

ABC abruptly canceled the ratings juggernaut Tuesday, hours after its star Roseanne Barr posted a racist tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett. Prior to the fallout, the series was seen as a possible contender for a best comedy series Emmy Awards nomination, along with potential acting noms.

Meanwhile, all existing promotional materials for Roseanne have been scrubbed from the network’s website and the Disney/ABC press site.