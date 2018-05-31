Rose McGowan took to Instagram to respond to Harvey Weinstein’s indictment with a trailer for her E! show Citizen Rose as well as a lengthy post that started with “INDICTED. FINALLY. I’ve been indicted by the media he’s bought out for years to trash me.”
The post continues to say “Who I am has been told to the world for me in magazines, newspapers, blogs, videos, tabloids.”
She continued, “The narrative of me—my story—has been sold to you as a work of fiction. The media often cuts you when they can, especially if they’ve been paid off to – the journalists and reporters who are safe in their cubicles and do not have to drown in your tears or see the bruises. All they see is numbers. Views. Ratings. And all you were told is that I was a horror show. Someone damaged. Someone off-kilter. Someone not right. Luckily, many worldwide saw through this fiction, sadly, far more continue to hound me with this false narrative without realizing that every evil thing they repeat about me means they are doing the work of a rapist.”
The post comes ahead of the final episode of Citizen Rose, concluding: “now that the Monster aka Harvey Weinstein – has turned himself in I’m “validated.” I have always spoken the truth. I know what I have achieved to change the world. I am facing time in jail because I wanted a better, freer society. I have lived a harder life than most could withstand. I know my truth.”
Read the entire post below.
INDICTED. FINALLY. I’ve been indicted by the media he’s bought out for years to trash me. Now it is a new chapter for both of us. _____________❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥 What would others say about You if they didn’t know who You were? Who I am has been told to the world for me in magazines, newspapers, blogs, videos, tabloids. Media, bloggers, sites have been paid by a serial rapist to slut-shame, body shame, and freedom shame me. The narrative of me- my story- has been sold to you as a work of fiction. The media often cuts You when they can, especially if they’ve been paid off to- the journalists and reporters who are safe in their cubicles and do not have to drown in your tears or see the bruises. All they see is numbers. Views. Ratings. And all You were told is that I was a horror show. Someone damaged. Someone off-kilter. Someone not right. Luckily, many worldwide saw through this fiction, sadly, far more continue to hound me with this false narrative without realizing that every evil thing they repeat about me means they are doing the work of a rapist. Here’s what many do not know about me. I have a light spirit. I have compassion. I have adventure. I have a playful side. I am MORE than anger. Or sadness. I have more than they’ve shown. I am all of the colors, just like you. That’s why I made the show Citizen Rose with E! But because of how I’ve been sold in the media- many of the people polled about the show say that they are on the fence about supporting it “someone like me”. Someone. Like. Me. Suddenly though- now that the Monster aka Harvey Weinstein- has turned himself in I’m “validated.” I have always spoken the truth. I know what I have achieved to change the world. I am facing time in jail because I wanted a better, freer society. I have lived a harder life than most could withstand. I know my truth. And now…. for the FINAL episode of Citizen Rose, a show that took blood, sweat and many tears, to simply show what trauma looks like and how we can survive it. I know what I’ve done to change the world. How about you? #weROSEtogether #socialexperiment #womeninbiz #human #CitizenRose #rosearmy #inspiration #justwannahavefun