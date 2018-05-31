Robert Pattinson, Sean Harris, Ben Mendelsohn and Lily-Rose Depp are joining Timothée Chalamet and Joel Edgerton in Netflix’s feature The King, which begins shoot in the UK tomorrow [June 1].

Director David Michôd’s (War Machine) drama is based on classic Shakespeare plays Henry The IV [Parts 1 and 2] and Henry V, in which a young disgraced prince Hal (Chalamet) inherits the crown at a particularly turbulent time in English history and must learn what it means to be a king, guided by his one true friend, Falstaff (Edgerton). The plays take place before, during and after England’s military conflict with France at the famous Battle Of Agincourt in 1415, part of the ‘Hundred Years’ War’ between the two nations.

Pattinson will play French prince The Dauphin; Mendelsohn will play King Henry IV; Depp, in her fifth feature, will play French Princess Catherine, who goes on to marry Henry V; Harris will play William [possibly soldier Williams]. Rounding out cast are Tom Glynn-Carney (Dunkirk) and Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie (Leave No Trace) who play nobleman and rebel Hotspur and Henry V’s younger sister Philippa, respectively.

Chalamet’s first starring role since being Oscar nominated for his breakout turn in Call Me By Your Name is a storied one. Actors to previously play the iconic Henry V on screen include Laurence Olivier, Kenneth Branagh and Tom Hiddleston. Netflix will release the film in 2019.

Script comes from Michôd and Edgerton. Plan B produces with Liz Watts (who produced Michôd-directed Animal Kingdom and The Rover), Edgerton and Michôd.

Pattinson, recently seen in thriller Good Time, is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment, WME and Curtis Brown.