EXCLUSIVE: Richard Kind (Red Oaks, A Serious Man), Stephanie March (Law & Order SVU), Jackie Hoffman (Feud) are attached to star in The Social Ones, the first long-form content film from The New Potato Studios. Debra Jo Rupp (That 70s Show) and Peter Scolari (Girls) will also co-star in the indie written and directed by Laura Kosann.

The pic is a mockumentary parodying social media and how it is taking over our society. The piece sets out to highlight the pitfalls of the emerging takeover of social media in our everyday lives, poking fun at how hilariously seriously people take it and society’s unhealthy fascination with “social media influencers.”

Production will begin next month in New York City.

New Potato Studios founding sisters Laura and Danielle Kosann, who named the company after their lifestyle website, will serve as executive producers along with March.