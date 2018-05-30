EXCLUSIVE: Actress Sarah Shahi stars in tonight’s premiere of Reverie on NBC, but she is already making moves towards the big screen. Shahi is set to star as the lead in the indie drama Language Arts and will star in the indie comedy Judy Small.

Directed by Cornelia Moore (Dark Horse) and produced by Larry Estes, Language Arts follows Allison Forche-Marlow (Shahi), a beautiful, bright, determined, and organized, who never gives up trying to heal her autistic son, whom she fiercely loves, no matter what it demands of everyone.

In the deadpan comedy Judy Small, Shahi stars opposite Rob Corddry (Ballers). The William Teitler-directed film is based on the book by Nancy Doyne (who also adapted the film). The story follows Bob and Susan Howard, who decide to see a marriage counselor named Judy Small who appears trustworthy but harbors dark and conflicted impulses, which cause her to manipulate Susan and Bob, putting them at odds with one another, bringing their marriage to the breaking point. Shahi plays Annabelle, a happily divorced and flirty accountant at the Nature Channel where Bob works.

