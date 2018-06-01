Television writer/producer David Slack has laid out a writer’s manifesto on , telling male television writers if they didn’t get a staff position this season, it was because they were out-competed, not because of any #metoo movement backlash.

“If you didn’t get staffed, it’s because you got outcompeted, plain & simple,” Slack wrote on Twitter. “Other writers, both men & women, had better samples, better recommendations, & better meetings. It’s okay. I’ve had years where I got outcompeted, too.”

Slack spent the last two seasons on CBS’s McGyver, serving as co-executive producer and executive producer. His resume includes executive producing credits on Person of Interest, Lie To Me, The Forgotten, Law & Order, and Teen Titans. It also includes an ill-fated foray with APB, a crime drama he created but was executive producer on just one show, departing over alleged creative differences with Fox on the show’s direction.

On Twitter, he also took agents to task who tell their clients to blame women, pointing out that the overwhelming majority of positions still go to men.

By telling you a woman took your job, your agents aren’t just furthering sexism & misogyny in our industry; they are trying to blind you to the real reasons you didn’t get staffed. And that does you a huge disservice. — David Slack (@slack2thefuture) May 31, 2018

Slack’s long Twitter manifesto tonight served as a pep talk to those who didn’t find a job.

“If you focus on raising your game instead of buying into the bullshit that the system is rigged (it’s not), that next job will come your way,” he concluded. “Trust me. Hope this helps, & I wish you the best of luck.