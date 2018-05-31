“Corrupt judges, dirty cops. What do I want? I want justice.” So says the grieving mom-turned-urban guerrilla played by Jennifer Garner at the start of this first trailer for Peppermint, setting up the mayhem that comes when an evil cartel picks the wrong mother to victimize.

Directed by Pierre Morel (Taken) from a script by Chad St. John, Peppermint follows Garner’s Riley North, whose husband and daughter are killed in what appears to be a drive-by shooting at a carnival. Even after Riley identifies three of the killers – those gang tattoos aren’t exactly subtle – the crooked system of cops and judges on the take sets the murderers free.

STXfilms

What’s a mom to do, but train for five years and seek revenge? Soon enough, there are cartel killers hanging from ferris wheels, with Garner’s avenging angle of death getting full social media support and no small amount of attitude from the LAPD and the FBI.