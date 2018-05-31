Up-and-comer Shane Paul McGhie is set to play Jamal in Paramount Players’s What Men Want, starring Taraji P. Henson as a sports agent in a male-dominated space, who when she gains the power to hear men’s thoughts and is able to shift the paradigm to her advantage as she races to sign the NBA’s next superstar. Cut to McGhie’s character — the number one pick in the draft, who is also the son of an overbearing Joe, played by Tracy Morgan. Aldis Hodge, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Phoebe Robinson, and Max Greenfield co-star. Will Packer and James Lopez are producing under the Will Packer Productions banner. The film hit theaters January 11. Will Packer and James Lopez are producing under the Will Packer Productions banner. McGhie stars in the upcoming legal thriller, Foster Boy, alongside Matthew Modine and Lou Gossett, Jr. He’s repped by Innovative.

Buckner/Deadline/REX/Shutterstock

Native American actor Forrest Goodluck has joined the young ensemble cast of The Last Summer, the indie pic which Bill Bindley is attached to direct. It centers on a group of young adults who spend their “last summer” before college on the precipice; ready to take control of their lives and their futures for the first time. Goodluck will portray Reece, described as an awkward, impatient techno-nerd. Bindley cowrote the screenplay with Scott Bindley and will produce the project alongside Mike Karz and Wayne Rice. Production began this week in Cleveland. Goodluck, who made his film debut playing the Leonardo DiCaprio’s son character in 2016’s The Revenant, next co-stars opposite Chloe Moretz in the Sundance film The Miseducation Of Cameron Post, out in August. He’s repped by Gersh, Artists First, and Myman, Greenspan, Fineman et al.

REX/Shutterstock

Laura San Giacomo has been cast in the Alma Har’el-directed indie Honey Boy, which Otis Lort and Shia LaBeouf co-wrote based on LaBeouf’s upbringing. Lucas Hedges will play LaBeouf is the pic that follows a child star attempting to mend his relationship with his law-breaking, alcohol-abusing father (LaBeouf) over the course of a decade. LaBeouf, whose childhood nickname was Honey Boy, will play his father. Producers are Brian Kavanaugh-Jones from Automatik, Daniela Taplin Lundberg of Stay Gold Features, and Christopher Leggett of Delirio Films. Giacomo starred for seven seasons on the NBC comedy Just Shoot Me! and was part of the main cast of TNT’s Saving Grace. She’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Rugolo Entertainment.