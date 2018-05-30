Page Six TV, the half-hour daily syndicated program focused on pop culture, has upped Bevy Smith, Elizabeth Wagmeister and Carlos Greer to co-hosts for the show’s upcoming second season.

When Page Six TV launched last fall with the Fox O&Os as a core station group, it featured John Fugelsang as host and Smith, Wagmeister and Greer as a panel of “insiders.” After the series was renewed for a second season in January by the Fox station group, it was announced that Fugelsang would not be coming back. Over the past few months, the show tested various guest hosts. It scored best with episodes featuring only Smith, Wagmeister and Greer, which led to the decision to make them co-hosts. The setup of the program is expected to be tweaked, with the trio sitting instead of standing. Page Six Editor Emily Smith and Deputy Editor Ian Mohr will continue as contributors.

Page Six TV, which has now been renewed in more than 200 markets covering 95% of the country for the 2018-19 season, hails from Endemol Shine North America and distributed by Twentieth Television in national syndication.

Kay O’Connell and Michael Bachmann serve as executive producers. New York Post Publisher and CEO Jesse Angelo, as well as, Endemol Shine North America’s Michael Weinberg also serve as executive producers. Kathleen Rajsp serves as co-executive producer.