As if Donald Trump’s rally in Nashville on Tuesday weren’t cartoonish enough, Showtime has set a July 15 premiere date for the remaining seven episodes of Our Cartoon President‘s first season. The premium cabler also released a new trailer, which you can check out above.

Quick gag: “Why did I even want this job?” toon Trump asks himself. “Oh yeah, Obama made fun of me once.” Hail to the chief!

Showtime

The series executive produced by Stephen Colbert, showrunner R.J. Fried and Late Show executive producer Chris Licht follows/mocks the “tru-ish” midadventures of our 45th POTUS and his merry band of advisers and family members. The first 10 episodes of the show produced by CBS Television Studios introduced audiences to Trump’s attempts at “winning” the State of the Union address, comforting disaster victims and rolling back President Obama’s accomplishments, as well as his co-dependent relationship with the media.

The Our Cartoon President series premiere on February 11 drew 2.3 million subscribers, and the show averaged more than 2 million viewers per week during its first 10-episode run, Showtime says. Tim Luecke is lead animator and co-executive producerof the series, and Matt Lappin serves as consulting producer.

Have a look at the brief trailer above, and tell us what you think.